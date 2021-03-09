St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Releases Annual Review

CHALMETTE – St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation has released its 2020 Annual Review. Highlighted “wins” include the announcement of the Port of New Orleans’ $1.5b expansion into St. Bernard Parish, groundbreaking of construction on ASR Group/Domino Sugar’s new storage facility, guiding the community through Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and small business grant opportunities, continuing programs such as Grow St. Bernard, Shop Small Week, & Startup St. Bernard, and creating a “Shop Local” directory for parish residents. Internal wins include a website overhaul, the appointment of a new executive director, and the bolstering of site selection platforms for developers to utilize.

Other community successes include support of recovery efforts in southwest Louisiana, providing access to completing the U.S. Census via Nunez Community College, and an uptick in residential construction.

“We aimed to increase our community involvement in 2020,” said Board Chairman Sean Warner. “It was obvious to our team that assisting those around us through a variety of different programs and initiatives would be crucial to the economic health of our parish.”

“While 2020 was tougher than any of us could have imagined, the people of St. Bernard stood by each other and persevered. Our community will prove stronger and more well equipped for growth in the future because of this work,” said Meaghan McCormack, executive director of SBEDF. McCormack, who took the post in April of 2020, is optimistic about the near future. “When you look at the Port of New Orleans’ potential project in our parish, the success our businesses have had in keeping their lights on, and the massive amount of infrastructure improvements docketed for the coming years, it’s easy to see the light at the end of tunnel; St. Bernard is ready to continue its boom.”