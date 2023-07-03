St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Releases 2022 Annual Review

CHALMETTE, La. – From the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation:

SBEDF has released its 2022 Annual Review highlighting a year of remarkable achievements and continued growth for the St. Bernard Parish business community. The 2022 Annual Review serves as a comprehensive assessment of the economic development initiatives undertaken by SBEDF in collaboration with local businesses, government agencies, and community stakeholders. Notable accomplishments include over $10 million in business development efforts, significant small business growth with 155 new businesses reported, and nearly $13 million invested by St. Bernard Parish Government to improve infrastructure throughout St. Bernard.

In the wake of two devastating tornados SBEDF was able to serve as a resource for distributing both direct relief funds and timely information regarding community relief. SBEDF’s partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation allowed SBEDF to distribute thousands of dollars in rapid response disaster grants to affected businesses in Arabi. “This past year has been a testament to the resilience and determination of the businesses and individuals in St. Bernard Parish,” said Board Chairman Zeljko Franks. “As SBEDF looks toward the future, we remain committed to driving sustainable economic growth, fostering innovation, and promoting opportunities for all businesses in the parish. Through collaboration and strategic initiatives, we have witnessed remarkable progress and achieved new milestones, solidifying our position as a thriving economic hub.”

“This 2022 report showcases the collective efforts and significant progress made towards fostering a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem in St. Bernard Parish,” said Meaghan McCormack, Chief Executive Officer of SBEDF. “The opportunities that lie ahead for 2023 excite us, knowing that we have the ability to expand our reach and continue to transform and expand the economic growth in our community. Through the support of our investors, partners, board members, and neighbors, the mission of the St. Bernard Economic Foundation can be carried out, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”