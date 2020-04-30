St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Names New Executive Director

CHALMETTE— St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis, Councilman at Large Richard Lewis, and the board of directors of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF or EDF), the public-private partnership charged with economic development for the Parish, have announced their selection of Meaghan McCormack as the organization’s next Executive Director.

McCormack comes to the EDF with nearly 10 years of experience working for and with community and economic development organizations to create a positive impact.

“Since taking office, one of my top priorities has been to work with the EDF to increase job opportunities and wages for the people of our parish” said Parish President McInnis. “I am proud to welcome Meaghan to the EDF, whose experience, connections, and spirit will strengthen our economic development efforts and better position St. Bernard Parish as a premier place to do business.”

Sean Warner, chairman of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation’s board and the search committee, said the organization was pleased to attract someone of McCormack’s talents to lead the organization.

“We are excited to announce that Meaghan will be leading our organization and Parish into their next phases of growth” said Sean Warner, chair of the board of directors. “The EDF’s mission is of paramount importance to the people here, and we have full confidence in Meaghan to promote St. Bernard and make the bold decisions necessary to take us to new heights.”

Prior to joining EDF, McCormack was vice president of program management and strategic partnerships at the World Trade Center New Orleans (WTCNO). She functioned in numerous areas of the organization, with a focus on industry committees, educational programming, and investor relations. While at WTCNO, McCormack helped streamline operations, cut costs, grow program revenue and managed all aspects of partnership development. McCormack has built strong relationships with Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans, Inc., and many ports across the state which are pivotal to success in attracting and growing businesses in St. Bernard.

“I am honored and excited to join the EDF as executive director,” said McCormack. “I believe St. Bernard is ripe with potential and look forward to working with the board of directors, business community, and residents to continue the positive momentum, showcase the Parish, and amplify the renaissance it’s experiencing.”

McCormack shared that her immediate top priorities focus on three key areas: developing a robust business attraction strategy, promoting the Parish as a desirable destination in which to live and work, and building and strengthening relationships with regional and local partners.

The board appointed McCormack to the position following an extensive search and selection process lead by a national search firm, the Next Move Group.

“Meaghan impressed us with her knowledge of policy issues affecting the Parish, as well as her approach to inclusive economic development,” said Walter Leger, Jr., founding member of the EDF. “She has already hit the ground running and is bringing a ton of enthusiasm and new ideas to the post.”

Originally from a small town in upstate New York, Meaghan knows and values the impact of economic development. She is passionate about making the world a better place, and in her spare time enjoys the food, festivals, and friendships she’s made in the region. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University New Orleans as well as certificates from the Young Leadership Council’s Young Leadership Series, the New Orleans Business Alliance Economic Development Ambassador Program, the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI), the Loyola Women’s Leadership Academy, and the Loyola Institute of Politics. She is a board member for the French American Chamber of Commerce – Gulf Coast, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans Young Professionals, NORLI, and Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans. She is also a proud member of the International Economic Development Council.