St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Hosts 2020 Economic Development Week

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation are marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, 2020 to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in the local community, including stewardship of:

Policies that government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.

Policies and programs to provide services such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.

Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.

“It’s an honor for St. Bernard Parish and our EDF to stand among the hundreds of other organizations nationwide participating in this important week,” said St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis. “Our parish government applauds the EDF for its work and looks forward to continued partnership for the betterment of our community.”

Kerri Callais, St. Bernard Parish Councilmember at Large, echoed the sentiment.

“If there ever was a time to recognize the importance of economic development in both our parish and our country, that time is now,” she said. “As we continue to do our best to protect the health of our citizens, we must also work to protect the health of our businesses and the families that rely on them here in St. Bernard. As we have proved time and time again, our people are resilient and adapt to every obstacle that they are given, and I know that will be the case now as well. St. Bernard Parish Government is proud to work with SBEDF to ensure that our business community has every chance to succeed and flourish both this week and into the future.”

Now in its fifth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. Over the span of four years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events and other activities. Cities, counties and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.

SBEDF participated in Economic Development Week in 2019 as well. To learn more about Economic Development Week, visit IEDC online at www.iedconline.org/edw.





Comments

comments