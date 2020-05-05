St. Bernard Chamber Presents PPP Webinar

CHALMETTE, La. – From the St. Bernard Chamber:

Wednesday Webinar: Understanding the PPP Loan

Wednesday, May 6 | 12 PM

Welcome to the New Orleans Chamber’s Wednesday Webinar Series. As our community faces difficult times of uncertainty, the New Orleans Chamber are dedicated to continuing our mission of providing members with valuable tools and resources necessary to thrive. Their weekly webinars will cover topics of interest for businesses during this time – from financial planning, to rebranding your business, to dealing with the stress that comes with it all.

“Understanding the PPP Loan” will feature two expert panelists that have been helping clients every step of the way through their PPP loans. The conversation will focus on preparing to receive the money, what to do after you receive the money, required documentation, what is really forgivable and any catches, tips & tricks.

Natalie Barranco Owner, PRIME Business Advisory Solutions

Michael Williams Partner, Phelps Dunbar LLP

Moderator/Facilitator: Tina Meilleur – NOCC Board Member, Executive Coach & Business Advisor