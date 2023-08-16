St. Bernard Chamber CEO to Step Down Aug. 31

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced the departure of CEO Elizabeth Dauterive, who served in the role for nearly five years.

“This organization and the St. Bernard community have embraced me and awarded me opportunities I will never forget,” she said. “It has been a pleasure working with our board of directors, members and community members to elevate our chamber to new heights. It is because of each of you that we were able to create new events, revamp old events, create a new website, create a podcast, become accredited, create an app and so much more. I am so proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know that the Chamber is set up for great success in the future.”

Dauterive’s last day at the chamber will be Aug. 31. She will be transitioning to new role: procurement coordinator for PBF Energy-Chalmette Refining.

Applications are now being accepted for the CEO position. Visit www.stbernardchamber.org/apply to learn more.