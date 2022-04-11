St. Bernard Business Expo, Job Fair To Be Held April 26

(Getty Images)

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) —The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce with St. Bernard Parish Government & Tri-Parish Works announced the annual Spotlight St. Bernard: Business Expo & Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Val Riess Gym in Chalmette.

“We are excited at the response we have received from employers who want to participate in our business expo and job fair,” said Mindy Nunez Airhart, chairwoman for Spotlight St. Bernard. “This event provides a great opportunity to connect face-to-face with employers, network, get industry exposure and it is also a wonderful event to help increase your business exposure.”

Representatives from a wide range of industries, including shipping, food service, refineries & more will be present. Attendees will be able to network with employers, establish professional relationships and discuss career opportunities. There will also be a raffle for a 65” flat screen TV. The business expo and job fair is open to the entire community.