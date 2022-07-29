St. Bernard Approves $150K Rebate for Showtime Series

Image courtesy of Showtime

CHALMETTE, La. – From the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation:

The St. Bernard Parish Film Incentive Review Board recently approved the first-ever full rebate of $150,000 to the production “Your Honor” by Danni Productions LLC, following an extensive review of the production’s application, audit of St. Bernard expenses, and expenditure ledger. The rebate of $150,000 is based upon 3.5% of local qualifying expenses of $4,681,114.

“The Film St. Bernard Incentive Program increases our tax revenues, supports local businesses, and showcases our community,” said Katie Tommaseo, St. Bernard Parish executive director of tourism and film.

Designed by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and St. Bernard Parish government, the Film St. Bernard incentive serves to complement the Louisiana Motion Picture Investor Tax Credit, which is managed by Louisiana Economic Development at the state level. The program was created to encourage growth and investment in St. Bernard Parish by offering a rebate for lodging, payroll expenses, and other production expenditures made within the parish. Film St. Bernard offers a 3.5% rebate on expenses within St. Bernard Parish that contribute to the local economy.

“The Film St. Bernard incentive has quickly proven to be a gamechanger for those in the film and television production industry,” said Meaghan McCormack, CEO of SBEDF. “Since its inception, over 20 productions have chosen St. Bernard and driven millions of dollars into our local economy.”

In order for a project to be eligible, it must meet several requirements outlined in the incentive guidelines, including having a production or soundstage location within St. Bernard Parish and a total of acceptable local expenditures of at least $150,000. The program has the unanimous support of both the St. Bernard Parish Council and Parish President, who feel the film industry continues to be a key driver of the St. Bernard economy, adding jobs and supporting local businesses.

“The film industry offers opportunities to our local citizens and businesses, and St. Bernard Parish reaps economic benefits whenever film productions come to our community,” said St. Bernard Parish Councilmember Wanda Alcon.

According to the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association (LFEA), the average salary for a film worker is $65k per year plus benefits, including health, pension, and annuity.

The incentive is managed by the Film Incentive Review Board.