St. Anna’s Episcopal Church Seeking Food Donations

NEW ORLEANS – From St. Anna’s Episcopal Church:

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church (1331 Esplanade Ave.) has set up a large receptacle in the doorway of its Parish House to receive canned goods and other non-opened, non-perishable food items which can be used to continue its Food Pantry for hospitality/music/restaurant workers, needy families and the homeless in the Treme area, said the Very Reverend William H. Terry, Rector.

“There is such a huge new demand from those who live in the Treme area who depend on the tourism economy that is now shut-down. With enough support, it is possible we could purchase food from some of our area restaurant suppliers to help all, in a win-win situation,” said Fr. Terry.

Food items needed include dry beans, rice, canned vegetables and fruit, canned soup, boxed noodle mixes, canned chicken/tuna/sausages, pasta and pasta sauce.

Additionally, items for distribution to the homeless in need are shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lip balm, mints, new adult-sized socks, and new adult-sized 2X and 3X t-shirts.

The church will also accept brown paper grocery bags to help with distribution.

Fr. Terry said monetary donations will be used to purchase food and supplies at this link: https://www.stannanola.org/donate/

“All food distribution services are being done in a manner to prevent the spread of disease,” said Fr. Terry. The food packages pictured below were distributed directly to registered families’ doors.





