Sprouting Forth

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

700 Edwards Avenue, Harahan

no-hunger.org // facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA // @2ndHarvestGNOA

In October 2022, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana began a new chapter in its newly renovated and expanded headquarters in Harahan. Working with the design team at EskewDumezRipple, Second Harvest’s leadership was able to realize its vision for an inviting, functional space. We recently connected with president and CEO Natalie Jayroe to learn more about the project and what’s next for the nonprofit.

What were the design team’s goals for the design and why?

To design a modern facility that would allow Second Harvest to increase our capacity to meet food insecurity needs. The design team accepted the challenge in remarkable and innovative ways to create a large and multipurpose volunteer space, a new community kitchen for local farmer and entrepreneur usage, community engagement spaces through conference rooms and a video wall, a garden for aquaponics and herbs for use in our production kitchen, a new kitchen line to enable local farmers to do value-added processing of their harvests, a lobby to welcome visitors and volunteers, new office space for employee hiring and retention, the addition of showers and other amenities to allow the warehouse to function as a dormitory in disaster response, workforce development and partner training spaces, and improved parking.

What was the biggest design challenge?

Space constraints that were resolved with building a building within the existing building while accommodating day-to-day operations within a working warehouse. Construction took place during the COVID-19 crises, when Second Harvest increased its distribution by 80%, and construction materials and workers were affected.

What is the standout feature of the design?

The new entrance for public visibility. Prior to the new design, we did not have an easily identifiable entrance to the facility or any prominent signage. For an organization that relies heavily on community donations, it was extremely important to have an easily recognized facility. The feel of the entire facility highlights Second Harvest’s history and mission of compassion.

How would you describe Second Harvest and its customer base?

Second Harvest Food Bank’s mission is to lead the fight against hunger and build food security in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education and disaster response. Founded in 1982 by Archbishop Philip Hannan and Bishop Roger Morin to address hunger in New Orleans, the ministry of Second Harvest Food Bank today provides food for seniors, children and families through nearly 700 partner agencies across 23 South Louisiana parishes. Since March 2020, Second Harvest distributed more than 130 million meals to more than 300,000 people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida, and the everyday disaster of hunger in Louisiana.

How do you set yourselves apart from others doing similar work?

With one in seven South Louisiana households struggling with hunger, the need in our community is great. Across our service area, overall food insecurity is now 14.7%, with child food insecurity at 22.9%. These statistics are disproportionately reflected in communities of color in our region: Food insecurity in Black and Hispanic communities is 23%, more than 1.5 times that of white populations. The longtime inequities faced by countless people in our community have been exacerbated over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida, and the financial challenges facing families here are only growing due to the inflation we are seeing in the costs of food, gas and utilities. More families than ever before are seeking help from Second Harvest, many for the first time.

Second Harvest is responding to this increased need through its Food Distribution and Mobile Pantry Programs, its Child Hunger Programs, its Senior Program, and its Disaster Relief Program. In fiscal year 2022, these programs distributed more than 41 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 34 million meals. Prior to the pandemic, we were distributing 33 million pounds annually, meaning that the amount of food we are providing to our neighbors has increased by 24% in response to the rising food insecurity in our community. In addition to providing immediate food assistance to children, adults and seniors who are experiencing food insecurity, Second Harvest continues to grow its programming to provide wraparound services and make long-term investments in our neighbors and our communities, creating a holistic approach to combatting the social and financial inequities that lead people to become food insecure. These include nutrition education, partnerships with healthcare facilities, and SNAP outreach and application assistance.

How do you promote a positive work atmosphere for the staff?

Prior to the renovation, Second Harvest had limited office and staff space, a small, ugly breakroom, and one small conference room — our warehouse did not have air conditioning, which was a challenge, especially in the summer. The renovation provides more space, four conference rooms and a larger and more inviting breakroom for employees. These new spaces allow Second Harvest to better function both individually and as a collaborative team. The modern design creates an environment that fosters professionalism, creativity new ideas and a feeling that every employee’s contributions are valued.

What are your biggest challenges?

As a food bank, most of the food we receive is donated by retailers, manufacturers, distributors and employees. We then distribute that food to more than 650 partner agencies, which include pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and schools. Due to inflation and supply chain challenges, our food donations are off significantly. There are more than 300,000 people in our service area who struggle with food insecurity. The less food we receive means the less we can help those who are facing hunger. On the distribution side of our supply chain, we are always looking for more ways to get food to those who need it most, but may be hard to reach, such as those living in rural areas, children and seniors, and the homebound.

What goals are you looking to meet in the next 12 months?

We are addressing food shortages through a number of ways including purchasing locally grown [and] caught food (produce, meat, fish [and so forth]) to be distributed to partners. Additionally, in partnership with Feeding America, we will source a contract that leverages the entire Feeding America network to reduce pricing. We are also pursuing relationships with new retailers to boost the amount of donated product available to distribute to our partners. We are establishing additional bricks and mortar facilities in Lake Charles and Houma, and expanding our warehouse capacity in Lafayette to enable us to serve all parts of our 23-parish service area equitably.

Is there something else you think readers should know?

Completing the renovation at our facility at 700 Edwards Avenue gave us the functional hub that will allow us to expand our services throughout South Louisiana. We are always in need of volunteers! Go to no-hunger.org/volunteer. To donate, go to no-hunger.org/donate.

Quick Look

Number of years in operation

41

Square footage

200,000 square feet

Number of Employees

126

Persons in Charge

Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO

Design

Eskew Dumez Ripple: Andy Redmon, project manager and senior associate; Kim Nguyen, architect and associate; Kristen Henry, interior designer

Art

Terrance Osborne and Brandan “BMIKE” Odums}

Furnishings

IDI Workspaces in Lafayette