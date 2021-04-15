Sprout Social Names LCMC Health Its “Brand of the Year”

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has been named the winner of the 2021 Brand of the Year award by Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software. The Brand of the Year award is part of Sprout Social’s Spotlight Awards program, which celebrates the individuals who lead world-class social media strategies, campaigns and initiatives.

The Brand of the Year award recognizes a social media team who went above and beyond to create a social presence marketers and consumers feel inspired by, and who were there to answer consistently answer questions, connect with their audience, and create content that inspires action.

Finalists were determined from nominations shared on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram that used the #SproutSpotlights hashtag. LCMC Health was named the winner by a panel of judges, including past Sprout Spotlight Award recipients, besting such national brands as Velveeta Cheese, Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, and the job site Monster.

“LCMC Health’s brand is an authentic reflection of our commitment to delivering extraordinary healthcare and experiences for our employees, patients and our community,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Providing vital information and resources through a lens of hope and humanity gives our community strength in knowing their needs are acknowledged and supported.”

“It was clear that the LCMC Health marketing team stood out from the rest for their expert demonstration of understanding audience needs,” said Olivia Jepson, social media strategist at Sprout Social. “Our judges panel made clear that after a trying year, they went above and beyond for their community and always led with authenticity, hope and compassion.”

As a Sprout Spotlight Award winner, LCMC Health joins previous award winners Delta Airlines, “Schitt’s Creek” and St. Petersburg College. For the complete list of Sprout Spotlight Award finalists and winners in 2021, visit https://sproutsocial.com/awards/