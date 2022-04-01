Spring Brings Renewal — And Celebrations

In the print world, our creative team is always thinking about a redesign. Every year, our editors and art directors plan a fresh new approach to delivering you monthly content.

Over the past few months, our web team has also been working behind the scenes across all our digital platforms to bring you a fresh new way to read online. We have created two new lifestyle websites for our titles Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile and have just finished a fresh look for BizNewOrleans.com.

I invite you to check out BizNewOrleans.com, as it features a reorganized flow of content to better serve the reader. As technology changes, our team finds better digital tools to make it easier for you to search for news and information. Make sure you check out the podcast link and listen to the region’s leaders talk about current issues facing New Orleans. And if you know someone we should include in the next edition of New Orleans 500, we are accepting nominations for the 2023 edition. Click on the Biz500 link; it has all the information you need to nominate someone.

This month, we also bring you a completely new look for MyNewOrleans.com, the website for New Orleans Magazine and its sister titles, Homes, Bride and St. Charles Avenue. I am so proud of what the team has accomplished. Here you will discover uplifting information and stories about New Orleans to make you feel inspired and in love with your city.

The team has done an excellent job.

On a personal note, I have two proud moments to share.

A bright moment occurred during the past year of the pandemic and that was the birth of my first grandchild. This month, my family is celebrating her first birthday. Penelope is such a blessing, and during the past couple of years everyone has needed blessings. It’s a great joy watching her grow and seeing my daughter and son-in-law become wonderful parents.

Secondly, our youngest daughter, Malayne, has completed all her tests and hours and is now a licensed architect. Malayne has always been goal oriented, and last year she set a goal to finish all of her tests by the end of 2021 and complete her required hours. Last month, she received her official AIA number just two days before her birthday. Since she lives out of town, we had already planned a trip to see her and this just gave us even more to celebrate.

Congratulations Penelope and Malayne. I hope you are celebrating your blessings.

Todd Matherne

CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing