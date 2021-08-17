‘Spotlight St. Bernard’ Expo and Job Fair Returns Aug. 24

CHALMETTE – The “Spotlight St. Bernard” Business Expo and Job Fair returns Tuesday, Aug. 24 to the Val Riess Gym, 1101 Magistrate St. Hours are 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Representatives from a wide range of industries — including nonprofits, food service, refineries, transportation and hospitality — will be on hand to meet prospective hires. Complimentary professional headshots will be provided on site by chamber member MillerFoto. Mindy Airhart Nunez of Southern Services & Equipment has donated a 65-inch television to be raffled to attendees. Along with more than 50 exhibition booths, the multi-purpose building will also feature space for socially distanced networking in a social setting sponsored by CORT Furniture. Lil Woodie will be providing a soundtrack for the afternoon. For more information, contact the St. Bernard Chamber at admin@stbernardchamber.org.