Spotlight St. Bernard: Business Expo & Job Fair

Getty Images

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernard Parish Government & Tri-Parish Works will host the annual Spotlight St. Bernard: Business Expo & Job Fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Val Riess Gym, 1101 Magistrate Street.

“This opportunity connects talented workers in our community with great employers looking to hire,” said Mindy Nunez Airhart, one of the chairwomen for the event.

“Spotlight St. Bernard is a fantastic opportunity to meet employers in person, network and gain industry exposure,” said co-chair Elizabeth Ellison-Frost. “It’s a great way to help increase your businesses exposure.”

Representatives from a wide range of industries — including shipping, food service and refineries — will participate, which showcases opportunities in St. Bernard.