Sports Foundation, Tulane and UNO Prepare for 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation:

The City of New Orleans will host the NCAA Men’s Final Four for the sixth time on April 2 and 4, 2022. The New Orleans Local Organizing Committee, led by the University of New Orleans, Tulane University and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is working diligently to ensure the event leaves a positive impact on the city and state.

The economic impact from the last time New Orleans hosted in 2012 includes:

Total Economic Impact: $168 million

Additional State Tax Revenue Generated: $7.3 million

Room nights attributed to Final Four: 229,863

Attendance of all Final Four Fan Events including games, fan fest, concert series, etc.: 340,000+

Estimated traveling fans: 75,000+

*Source: Division of Business and Economic Research, University of New Orleans

