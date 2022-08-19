Sports Foundation to Pick Winner of Premier Season Ticket Raffle
NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation will pick the winner of its Premier Season Ticket Raffle on Aug. 26. To raise funds for its initiatives, the foundation is handing over 380 event tickets in total to one winner.
The Sports Foundation is the 33-year-old nonprofit organization tasked with attracting and hosting the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the 2025 Super Bowl and other major sporting events.
Click here to buy a raffle ticket. Here’s what’s at stake:
- New Orleans Saints home games – Seats Located in Section 111
- New Orleans Pelicans home games – Seats Located in Section 103
- LSU Tigers Football (Seats Located in section 301) Baseball, Basketball (Seats located in section 316) home games
- Tulane Green Wave Football, Baseball, Basketball home games
- UNO Privateers Baseball and Basketball home games
- Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Zurich Classic – 4 day VIP Passes
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Premium Seating + VIP Passes
- NOLA Gold Rugby