Sports Foundation to Pick Winner of Premier Season Ticket Raffle

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation will pick the winner of its Premier Season Ticket Raffle on Aug. 26. To raise funds for its initiatives, the foundation is handing over 380 event tickets in total to one winner.

The Sports Foundation is the 33-year-old nonprofit organization tasked with attracting and hosting the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the 2025 Super Bowl and other major sporting events.

Click here to buy a raffle ticket. Here’s what’s at stake: