Sports Foundation Season Ticket Raffle Returns

NEW ORLEANS – On June 16, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation launched its 2023 Premier Season Ticket Raffle, offering the chance to win tickets to virtually every major sporting event in the region. All funds raised aid the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation’s mission of hosting, managing, and attracting the world’s largest sporting events to the region, including Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Only 1,500 raffle tickets will be sold. Each entry is available for purchase for $100 until August 253. The winner will be picked live on WWL-TV on Sunday, August 27.

The raffle grand prize winner will receive two tickets to home games for each of the following:

New Orleans Saints 2023/2024 regular season

New Orleans Pelicans 2023/2024 regular season

LSU Tigers 2023 football season

LSU Tigers 2023/2024 men’s basketball season

LSU Tigers 2023/2024 women’s basketball season

LSU Tigers gymnastics 2023/2024 season

LSU Tigers 2024 baseball season

Tulane Green Wave 2023 football season

Tulane Green Wave 2023/2024 men’s basketball season

Tulane Green Wave 2023/2024 women’s basketball season

Tulane Green Wave 2024 baseball season

2024 Zurich Classic – Best of the Zurich Classic passes

2023 Allstate Sugar Bowl

2023 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – VIP passes

NOLA Gold Rugby 2024 regular season

UNO Privateers 2024 baseball season

UNO Privateers 2023/2024 men’s basketball season

UNO Privateers 2023/2024 women’s basketball season

“The Premier Season Ticket Raffle is a great opportunity to support all your favorite teams, and we’re excited to offer an even bigger ticket package this year,” said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero in a press release. “The raffle now includes season tickets to LSU women’s basketball and gymnastics, in addition to Tulane women’s basketball and UNO women’s basketball. It really is the ultimate Louisiana sports fan experience.”

Over the past 35 years, the Sports Foundation has helped host major events, including Super Bowls, WrestleManias, NBA All-Star Games, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours. The organization claims $3.4 billion in economic impact and invaluable positive media exposure.

For the full list of rules and regulations for Premier Season Ticket Season, click here.