Sports Foundation Helping with Shreveport’s Bid to Host NCAA Event

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 25, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, in partnership with Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, submitted a joint bid to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Regionals at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. If awarded, Centenary College and Louisiana Tech University will serve as co-host institutions, and the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana Office of Tourism would further round-out the Local Organizing Committee effort. The NCAA will announce selected hosts in early February and the event is scheduled to take place March 12-16, 2021.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we plan for major sporting events. We now have to think of innovative ways to re-position our state as a great place to host sporting events and championships, such as the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Regionals,” said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “Having previously served as a host for numerous NCAA Basketball events, including multiple Men’s and Women’s Final Fours, as well as the upcoming 2022 Men’s Final Four, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is proud to collaborate with our partners in Shreveport. Hosting NCAA championship events has proven to have a positive statewide impact, and we are happy to share our 30 plus years of experience with our friends across the State.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation say they look forward to continuing to work together to attract more major sporting events that will help generate economic impact and positive media exposure for the state.