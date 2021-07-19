Split Second Foundation Announces 3rd Annual ‘Show of Love’ Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Split Second Foundation will host its 3rd annual “Show of Love Gala” fundraising event on Aug. 13 at Generations Hall. The foundation’s premier fundraiser will be an eclectic gathering of the New Orleans metropolitan community to demonstrate how we are stronger together and how acts of love conquer all.

Mark Raymond, CEO of Split Second Foundation, created the foundation after his own tragic accident left him a C-5 quadriplegic. During his recovery, Raymond became acutely aware of the lack of resources available to people living with disabilities, especially those living with paralysis, amputation, or other neurological conditions like strokes.

“Anyone’s life can change in a split second from a catastrophic accident, stroke, or tragic event. Show of Love Gala celebrates the symbiotic relationship that exists between the caregiver and the care receiver,” Raymond said. “There is an exchange of lessons, gifts, and rewards for all involved that transforms hope into action. This interdependence allows for reliance on others in times of need, and creates a secure, loving environment. That is what the Split Second Foundation is all about,” Raymond added.

Although it can sometimes seem like an invisible population, the number of people living with these conditions is staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

1 in 4 Americans are living with a disability

5.4 million Americans live with paralysis

736,000 people in Louisiana live with an ambulatory disability

Louisiana leads the nation in diabetic amputations

Louisiana’s 5th leading cause of death is stroke

The Split-Second Foundation helps to provide what comes next by creating programs and allocating resources for people living with disabilities and breaks down physical, societal, and research barriers.

In February 2021, SSF opened the doors to Louisiana’s first inclusive fitness center, Split Second Fitness, specializing in restorative exercise programs for people living with paralysis, amputation, and other neurological conditions.

“The fitness center is just the beginning, there are several programs that we are about to bring to fruition that will benefit our community,” Raymond said. “Funds raised from the Show of Love Gala will allow us to continue to solve complex problems with the goal of empowering people with disabilities and improving their overall quality of life.”

For more information about the gala, or to purchase tickets or volunteer, please click here.