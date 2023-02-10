Spirit Celebrates 10 Years in New Orleans with Special Rates

NEW ORLEANS — To celebrate a decade of service in New Orleans, Spirit Airlines is offering anniversary deals that mean guests can book one-way, nonstop flights for as low as $39 to/from New Orlean for travel through March 8. Check the Spirit website for fine print.

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the 10th anniversary with a $10,000 donation to PFLAG New Orleans, a charity that promotes the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s been a great 10 years at MSY for Spirit Airlines and we’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our guests and the entire community,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines vice president of network planning, in a press release. “We’re committed to continue offering travelers some of the lowest fares in the industry and give back to local charities through the Spirit Charitable Foundation.”