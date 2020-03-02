Spirit Airlines Adding Nonstop Flights to Cancun and Honduras
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Spirit Airlines announced that it will fly from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) starting on June 10. The next day, Spirit will inaugurate service from MSY to San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP). The airline will also increase frequency to Orlando International Airport (MCO), with one additional daily flight, starting on April 22.
Spirit said that New Orleans is home to one of the largest Honduran populations in the United States so it added the flight to San Pedro Sula’s Ramón Villeda Morales Airport to make it easier for people to visit their friends and family. Flights to San Pedro Sula will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with connecting options on other days of the week.
Spirit provides nonstop service from MSY to a total of 22 domestic and international destinations. Spirit said it is the third-largest carrier in the city (measured by available seat miles). The airline served approximately 1.7 million guests at MSY in 2019—a 20 percent increase year-over-year—with plans to keep growing in 2020.
“We are incredibly proud to open up nonstop international service from New Orleans with two destinations at once. Our Guests asked us for international connectivity, and we are excited to offer them the Best Value in the Sky as they explore new places,” said Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “Adding these international routes is part of our promise to invest in the Guest. Whether they fly to Cancun for leisure or to San Pedro Sula to reconnect with friends and family, we will continue to connect our Guests with the communities and destinations they seek the most.”