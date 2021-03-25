Spectrum Store Now Open In Slidell

NEW ORLEANS – Charter Communications Inc. announced the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Slidell that gives consumers a brick-and-mortar option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new relocated store in Slidell is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Spectrum store offers devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile including access to next-generation 5G service where available.

The Spectrum store at 1806 Lindberg Dr. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Visit www.spectrum.com/stores for more information.