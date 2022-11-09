Special Olympics Event Supports Local Athletes

COVINGTON, La. – Special Olympics Louisiana hosted its annual “Breakfast with Champions” event on Nov. 2 at Children’s Hospital. Sponsors included the Louisiana Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Entergy, the J. Edgar Monroe Foundation, Humana and Locke Lord LLP.

The hour-long presentation featured remarks from Special Olympics Louisiana athletes, hospital executives and Entergy CEO Deanna Rodriguez.

Over $25,000 was raised leading up to and the day of the breakfast. The funds will directly benefit more than 6,000 athletes across Louisiana in competitions and health events.

“This event showcased the athletes of Special Olympics to a diverse corporate community,” said a spokesperson. “We are so thankful for the support of our key sponsors, volunteers, law enforcement partners, and families which affords our athletes the opportunity to improve their skills and perform at their best every day.”