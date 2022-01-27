Special Events

A May to Remember

Despite the scheduling challenges caused by inclement weather, the Chamber persevered with the execution of multiple signature events, numerous additional networking experiences, and introducing new members who opened businesses during the month of May.

Business Card Exchange

The month began with a Business Card Exchange at a NOLA Gold Rugby match on Saturday, May 8 at The Goldmine on Airline. Membership enjoyed an afternoon of networking in the venue’s Party Shack with food, beer, and wine while attending the Gold’s game against the Houston Sabercats.

Evening at the Legislature

On Tuesday, May 11, leaders of the Jefferson Chamber hosted Evening at the Legislature on a trip to Baton Rouge at the Louisiana State Capitol Event Center to meet with Jefferson Parish’s Legislative Delegation and Parish officials. The event included a legislative briefing and reception with the Jefferson Legislative Delegation while attendees learned about the legislative process and received information on the status of key legislation critical to Jefferson Parish and the business community.

Golf Classic

On Thursday, May 13, the Chamber conducted its 22nd Annual Golf Classic, presented by Zito Companies, at TPC Louisiana. Members enjoyed a day on the links with business friends, clients or prospects, and networked with Jefferson Chamber leadership, board members and key decision makers in the community. The perennial event provides the ideal forum to enhance the image of companies. TPC Louisiana is the home to the state’s only PGA TOUR event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Crawfish Boil

One of Jefferson Parish’s premier spring events, the Chamber hosted its 23rd Annual Crawfish Boil on Friday, May 21 by serving top-notch crawfish, catfish, and Cajun cuisine to over 600 small and large business professionals, community leaders, and elected officials. Attendees networked into the evening while enjoying 2,000 pounds of Louisiana mudbugs, beverages, music, and outdoor entertainment.

Tour de Jefferson

The Chamber held its Tour de Jefferson, presented by Laitram, on Sunday, May 16, offering cyclists of all experience levels a fun, safe and family-friendly ride along the West Bank of Jefferson Parish! Enjoyed by nearly 600 total participants, the ride offered 10.5, 19.5, 31, and 50-mile routes beginning and ending at Estelle Playground. In partnership with the LiveWell Jefferson campaign, the ride celebrated the quality of life and healthy initiatives of the parish, as well as raising awareness for the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish.