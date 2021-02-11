Special Events

Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting, presented by Ochsner Health System and held on February 6, 2020, featured a keynote panel focused on how becoming a parish with a regional outlook will strengthen the future of Jefferson. The panel featured newly-installed Councilmen-At-Large Ricky Templet and Scott Walker, along with Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. New board members were inducted, and 2019 Board Chairman, Ryan Daul, passed the gavel to 2020 Board Chairwoman, Beth Walker.

Golf Classic

Thirty-two teams of golfers enjoyed a sunny day on the links of TPC Louisiana at the Golf Classic, presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union on October 8, 2020. Delicious food and beverages were provided along the course to offer a leisure day of networking with clients and colleagues. Golfers were also treated to breakfast on the porch of the clubhouse before the tournament. Congratulations to the winning teams: Coca Cola, 1st Place, Chehardy Sherman Williams, 2nd Place; and Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union, 3rd Place!

Bidding Bash & Telethon

In place of the typical silent auction held each year at the Black & Gold Gala, the Jefferson Chamber hosted a virtual silent auction from June 17-26, 2020. In connection with the silent auction, a telethon was also held in the Jefferson Chamber Conference Room on June 24, 2020, which included live auction items, a punch wall, and performance by members of the Bag of Donuts.

Tour de Jefferson

The Tour de Jefferson, presented by Laitram, offered cyclists of all experience levels a fun, safe and family-friendly ride along the West Bank of Jefferson Parish! Held on October 18, 2020, the ride offered 10.5, 19.5, 31, and 50 mile routes beginning and ending at Estelle Playground. In partnership with the LiveWell Jefferson campaign, the ride celebrated the quality of life and healthy initiatives of the parish, as well as raised awareness for the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish.