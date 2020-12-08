SOWELA Adds New “Concentration in Cloud Computing” with Certification from Amazon Web Services

LAKE CHARLES, La (press release) – SOWELA is adding a new “Concentration in Cloud Computing” which will give all students who complete the program a certification in Amazon Web Services (AWS). SOWELA will become the first and only college in the Southwest Louisiana region currently offering the certification. The new specialization, beginning in January 2021, is part of the Lake Charles-based community and technical college’s Information Systems Technology program.

The new specialization is part of partnership between Governor John Bel Edwards, GNO Inc. and Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) which formed a collaboration with AWS to promote new opportunities in cloud computing across the state of Louisiana.

Currently, SOWELA’s Information Systems Technology program has 77 enrolled students. The mission of SOWELA’s Information Systems Technology program is to offer students a well-rounded computer-based education that will equip them for entry-level software and networking positions or to help further their education. Students will receive supervised programming assignments, hands-on projects, training in computer hardware and operating systems, and an understanding of troubleshooting techniques.

SOWELA officials believe the new offering of the “Concentration in Cloud Computing” will give students an opportunity to join a rapidly growing industry. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, cloud computing market size is expected to more than double from $371.4 billion in 2020 to $832.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 17.5% during the forecast period.

“The new concentration in Cloud Computing being offered at SOWELA will give students another opportunity to obtain employment in an exciting and high growth market,” said Dr. Marie Coleman, Dean of the School of Business & Applied Technology. “This concentration will enhance the Information Systems Technology program by adding to the other concentrations already in place – Networking and Software.”

Spring 2021 enrollment is now open for interested students at SOWELA for all programs and at all three of the regional community college’s campuses in Southwest Louisiana. SOWELA is currently offering online options, hybrid options and in-person options dependent on course availability and requirements. SOWELA’s main campus is in Lake Charles with instructional sites in Jennings and Oakdale.

For more information or to apply online, visit www.sowela.edu. Anyone needing additional assistance can contact onestop@sowela.edu.