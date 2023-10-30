Southwest Airlines Will Add Nonstop Flight to Burbank

NEW ORLEANS — Starting June 4, 2024, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.

In addition, the airline announced plans to debut more than 12 new flights intended to bring “new international service and expansive growth throughout its network.”

The airline also offers direct nonstop flights from New Orleans to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cancun, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Long Beach (California), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, Oakland, Orlando, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

