Southern Rail Commission Applauds Approval of Merger

BATON ROUGE – From the Southern Rail Commission:

On March 14, the Surface Transportation Board announced the approval of the Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KCS) freight rail company. The Southern Rail Commission has favored the merger, as the tracks owned by KCS will be transferred to CP, which has previously announced that it will work with Amtrak, SRC and other local partners in the efforts to start passenger rail service along multiple routes. The conjunction of the two railroads will be known as Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

Amtrak is anticipating a beneficial working relationship with CPKC, as the two have already agreed to share the tracks along the I-20 corridor and between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. CPKC has also committed to funding infrastructure improvements along the routes. This collaboration will lead to the expansion of long-distance passenger rail service in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas, aiding in the economic development of cities along the routes.

“I want to thank the STB for this historic decision, which will ultimately result in a long working relationship with CPKC,” said Knox Ross, chairman of the SRC. “This is a win for passenger rail service in our southern states and will positively impact all priority projects established by the SRC. SRC will work as a trusted partner to CPKC in making passenger rail service a more available mode of transportation for all.”

The decision becomes effective April 14.