Southern Industrial Conference Coming to the Ritz-Carlton
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Southern Industrial Conference is scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The event will feature company executives and expert advisors sharing economic development and growth opportunities. Guest speakers include Stephen Jury, global commodity strategist of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank; and Zane Tarence, partner and managing director of Founders Advisors.
From the organizers:
“The U.S. economy is experiencing unprecedented post-pandemic growth plus the state and federal sectors are investing significant funds in infrastructure and energy-transition projects. Our discussions will provide a wide range of information to help all-sized private and public companies in the region learn more about those opportunities as well as other ways to grow, improve and market their companies. Registrants will be able to ask questions at the conclusion of each session.”
The agenda currently includes sessions covering these topics for industrial companies:
- Regional Industrial Economic Development Panel
- Critical Issues Facing Industrial Companies
- Recent trends in M&A and the Near-Term Outlook
- Changes in Federal and State Tax Laws
- Washington Political Update & Status of Infrastructure Spending
- Carbon Capture (CCUS) Opportunities for Industrial Companies
- ESG Trends and the Increasing Impact on All Companies
- Private Equity and Alternative Capital Providers
- Managing Financial & Operational Risk
- Creating a Unique Corporate Identity in a Global Economy