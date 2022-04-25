Southern Industrial Conference Coming to the Ritz-Carlton

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Southern Industrial Conference is scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The event will feature company executives and expert advisors sharing economic development and growth opportunities. Guest speakers include Stephen Jury, global commodity strategist of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank; and Zane Tarence, partner and managing director of Founders Advisors.

From the organizers:

“The U.S. economy is experiencing unprecedented post-pandemic growth plus the state and federal sectors are investing significant funds in infrastructure and energy-transition projects. Our discussions will provide a wide range of information to help all-sized private and public companies in the region learn more about those opportunities as well as other ways to grow, improve and market their companies. Registrants will be able to ask questions at the conclusion of each session.”

The agenda currently includes sessions covering these topics for industrial companies:

Regional Industrial Economic Development Panel

Critical Issues Facing Industrial Companies

Recent trends in M&A and the Near-Term Outlook

Changes in Federal and State Tax Laws

Washington Political Update & Status of Infrastructure Spending

Carbon Capture (CCUS) Opportunities for Industrial Companies

ESG Trends and the Increasing Impact on All Companies

Private Equity and Alternative Capital Providers

Managing Financial & Operational Risk

Creating a Unique Corporate Identity in a Global Economy

