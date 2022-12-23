Southern Forest Products Association Names Communications Manager

METAIRIE – On Oct. 17, Christian Moises joined the Southern Forest Products Association as communications manager. He will lead the SFPA’s efforts to promote members, raise further awareness of southern pine, and establish the association as a leading industry resource.

Moises spent the past eight years in professional services marketing, including as digital marketing advisor with Inovautus Consulting, where he worked with accounting firms of all sizes from coast to coast; as practice growth advisor with Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants in New Orleans, where he was a one-man shop doing all things marketing, communications and business development; and marketing/communications for an Am Law 200 regional law firm.

He spent the first 10 years of his career in journalism, serving as an editor with New Orleans CityBusiness, the business journal of New Orleans, before moving into death care marketing and communications, and health care public relations (including internal communications) for a multi-facility community hospital network. His experience in myriad industries, in addition to his close relationship with C-suite decision-makers during his time at CityBusiness, gives him a unique, inside perspective to effectively connect with a broader audience while helping SFPA and its members grow and achieve success.

Christian earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Louisiana Tech University and his accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America in 2015. He’s also an Eagle Scout.

He is past president of the Press Club of New Orleans and a past member of the national board of directors for the Association for Accounting Marketing, Legal Marketing Association-New Orleans Chapter and WYES-TV, the PBS affiliate in New Orleans.