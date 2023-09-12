Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Center in Destrahan

DESTREHAN, La. – Southeastern Freight Lines, provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, has announced the opening of its new service center in Destrehan, La.

The service center, located at 588 West Alpha Drive, has 120 dock doors and 82 associates. It’s located near the levee just downriver from the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge. Employee-friendly features include enhanced office and dispatch spaces, new appointment warehouses, a bunkhouse, a gym and large break rooms.

“With increasing economic growth in the New Orleans area, this is the perfect time to relocate to a larger service center,” said Coley Campbell, SFL’s senior vice president of operations, in a press release. “We are excited to provide our current and future employees with a great work environment, while increasing operational efficiencies and timeliness of deliveries.”

The company’s previous area service center was located at 1525 Sams Avenue. That one opened for business in 1996 with 30 dock doors and 20 associates.

“Since Southeastern started serving the New Orleans community in 1996, we have seen steady growth in our operations. With the continued success over the years and gains in market share, we are excited to move to our new facility,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations. “The new service center gives us the ability to continue serving our great customers at a high level and provides ample room for expansion in the years to come.”