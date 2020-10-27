Southeastern Freight Lines Launches Final Mile Service in N.O.

Photo from Facebook

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Southeastern Freight Lines, a provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, today announced its Final Mile service is now available across all 89 service centers – including New Orleans – via a fleet of more than 350 trucks.

Southeastern’s Final Mile trucks are the smallest in its fleet, offering residential deliveries as well as deliveries to freestanding retail stores, locations where a dock is not available and strip malls with limited access, among others.

“We have strategically built our final mile service over time. We started with a small number of trucks in select markets to test both efficiencies and market demand,” said Rob Smith, Southeastern vice president of service center operations. “With more than 350 trucks now in our fleet, our company is better equipped to efficiently make final mile deliveries across our footprint. Coupled with an increase in demand, we are seeing a 70% increase in daily residential deliveries since last June. We expect that growth to continue.”

Southeastern said it offers:

Real-time tracking with 100% visibility

Automatic delivery status updates

APIs allow shippers to integrate their e-commerce shopping carts to the Southeastern system (rate quotes, pickup requests, tracking, etc.)

Ability to use emails and phone numbers of residential customers to send links for self-appointments. This allows the customer to request a contact before arrival and grant Southeastern permission to deliver without being present.

Driver mobile allows the driver to take a picture to confirm delivery when the customer is not present