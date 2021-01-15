Sources: Jazz Fest 2021 Will Be Moved to October

Children dance onstage as the Young Pinstripes Brass Band performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – Various sources are reporting that the 2021 version of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be scheduled for Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17. That places the hugely popular celebration of New Orleans music, food and culture on the two weekends after French Quarter Fest, which will be Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. An official announcement is likely coming next week.

Both festivals were cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and both are moving their dates from the spring to the fall of 2021 for the same reason.

It’s going to be a busy fall: Voodoo Vest is scheduled to happen Oct. 29-31 in City Park and the Buku Music + Art Project may also take place around that time.

No lineups have been announced.