SOUL to Plant Trees in Old Algiers

SOUL volunteers plant trees in Algiers, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers will join Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL) to plant 400 large, native, water-loving trees in Old Algiers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first three Saturdays of December. These events will mark the planting of nearly every block in Old Algiers and increase the benefits of trees throughout the community. SOUL’s larger strategic reforestation plan seeks to mitigate stormwater runoff, flooding, air pollution, rising temperatures and energy bills.

Community members will plant trees between the sidewalk and the street along Newton Street from Brooklyn Avenue to Behrman Highway on Dec. 12. A Spanish/English signage project along this corridor, funded by the Complete Streets Coalition, showcases the impact that the new trees will have on this improved street, now outfitted with protected bike lanes. ​

“The Algiers Economic Development Foundation is so excited to continue working with SOUL to invest in and beautify our Newton Street corridor, making our historic main street a true destination for pedestrians, bikers and small businesses,” says Kelsey Foster, executive director, AEDF.

“We are thrilled to play a role in making biking more accessible by using tree canopy to shade and cool the Newton Street bike lane. We hope to continue partnering with the Complete Streets Coalition and the Department of Public Works in establishing a thriving tree canopy along future complete streets. This is the beginning of a beautiful partnership,” said Susannah Burley, SOUL’s executive director.

The December plantings in Old Algiers continues a four-year focus on reforesting this historic neighborhood. To date, SOUL has planted 724 trees in Algiers and 3,500 trees in total throughout New Orleans.

To volunteer at an Old Algiers SOUL planting, signup online at soulnola.org/volunteer-opportunities​ or call Jamie Broussard at (504)273-4954. Safe social distancing is practiced at SOUL’s planting events and masks are required.