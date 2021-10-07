Sonic Automotive Brings EchoPark Location to New Orleans

Photo courtesy of EchoPark Automotive

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina-based retailer Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 Company, announced the opening of a new EchoPark delivery center at 4625 Airline Drive in Metairie.

Car buyers can either visit the new location or go online to browse more than 10,000 one- to four-year-old vehicles for sale. Then they can schedule a pickup appointment at the delivery center.

“We are excited to provide our guests in the greater New Orleans market with a modern car-buying experience that is flexible, seamless, and guest-focused from start to finish,” said David Smith, the company’s CEO, in a press release. “As we continue to expand our nationwide reach, each new market introduces a new population of car buyers to our exceptional selection of high-quality, pre-owned vehicles, priced up to $3,000 below the competition.”

The company promises vehicles under original factory warranty, with clean CarFax reports plus an easy purchase experience that includes below-market, no-haggle pricing (including taxes and fees), a firm trade-in vehicle offer, competitive financing solutions and vehicle protection plans.

“Car buyers in the Louisiana market have already discovered the value of the EchoPark brand, traveling hundreds of miles to save thousands of dollars purchasing a vehicle from one of our two EchoPark retail sales centers in Houston. We are happy to announce that we have reduced that travel time by bringing our flexible, seamless car-buying experience directly to the New Orleans market as we continue to expand our nationwide reach,” said Jeff Dyke, the company’s president.

Following its 2014 launch, EchoPark Automotive has continued to expand into new markets and anticipates 90 percent population coverage by 2025.