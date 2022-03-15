Son of a Saint Receives $1.15M from Comers for Scholarship Program

L to R: Sonny Lee and Patrick Comer

NEW ORLEANS — Son of a Saint, the nonprofit that pairs mentors with fatherless boys, has received a $1.15 million donation from Lucid Founder and CEO Patrick Comer and his wife Christina. The funds will support the Son of a Saint Scholars program, which collects and uses taxpayer donations to provide scholarships to students that meet the program’s income requirements. Son of a Saint Scholars is one of only three school tuition organizations approved by the Louisiana Department of Education to provide critical funding aid to students attending tuition-based schools throughout the state.

“Christina and I are firm believers that education provides the support that can lift all of us up and removing financial barriers means that more students have access to the best programs in the state,” says Comer. “Son of a Saint Scholars is a vital program that gives deserving kids the financial assistance they need to receive a quality education. Our goal is to extend support to those that don’t have the financial means necessary and to use this partnership as a way to further transform our community for the better.”

Son of a Saint shares the sentiment.

“This donation represents the single largest contribution for Son of a Saint Scholars in our organization’s history and will enable us to assist thousands of children who are seeking life-changing educational opportunities to attend our region’s tuition-based institutions,” says Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Forming this partnership marks a pivotal moment and sets a promising example for other visionary business leaders, in tech and other industries, to use their success in business to impact future generations of New Orleanians and uplift our community. We thank Patrick and Christina for their generous support.”

Since its inception in 2011, Son of a Saint has increased its number of participants from 10 to 200. It aims to provide mentorship, education, mental health services and travel experiences, as well as internship and service-learning opportunities.

Visit www.sonofasaint.org.