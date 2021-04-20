Son of a Saint Raising Money to Build Mid-City Headquarters

Staircase rendering provided by Son of a Saint.

NEW ORLEANS — Son of a Saint, the nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring mentorship and transforming the lives of New Orleans’ fatherless boys, today launched the public phase of its “A Home for Our Boys” Capital Campaign. The latest phase of the campaign, entitled “Step Up with Son of a Saint” invites donors to name a “stepping stone” on the central staircase, a focal point of what will become the organization’s newly envisioned Mid-City headquarters. The master design and build for Son of a Saint’s future facility is slated for completion in early 2022. The campaign lives online at www.sonofasaint.org/stepup.

“This Step Up with Son of a Saint campaign is squarely focused on how we elevate our mentees. We are all about our young men rising up to meet their full potential and goals in life,” says Son of a Saint board member and capital campaign chair Carol G. Asher. “My personal wish for these extraordinary young men is that in the future they won’t be pulled over because of the color of their skin, but rather taken aside to be congratulated for their professional or personal successes. ‘Step Up’ represents our journey and climbing to higher heights that can transform our young men’s lives.”

For more information about the organization, including programming, enrichment activities, leadership profiles and opportunities to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 655-8416.