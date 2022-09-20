Son of a Saint Named Nonprofit Partner of Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-headquartered nonprofit dedicated to mentorship and transforming the lives of fatherless boys, is partnering with the National Fried Chicken festival as the weekend event’s lead charitable beneficiary. This year, Son of a Saint will maintain a presence throughout National Fried Chicken Festival weekend, including event signage, volunteer assistance, plus on-stage video displays and announcements from Son of a Saint leadership during the festival. In addition, a featured cocktail called “Sonny’s Margarita” will be offered at every beverage station on the festival grounds. For every Sonny’s Margarita sold, the festival will donate $2 directly to Son of a Saint.

“Son of a Saint is honored and excited to partner with National Fried Chicken Festival as its lead charitable beneficiary,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “After a two-year hiatus, we’re proud to be directly involved with this landmark regional event and in such a major way. This opportunity allows Son of a Saint to be seen and to engage with our Greater New Orleans community, while also raising critical funds for the more than 300 young men we serve.”

“This level of support is critical to our sustainability and continued growth. Thank you to the entire National Fried Chicken Festival team and its organizers, including Son of a Saint Board of Directors member Cleveland Spears.”

The National Fried Chicken Festival Presented by Raising Cane’s is produced by the Spears Group and Festivals for Good. For its fifth anniversary, the festival heads to a new, expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2.

“As a company and as a festival, we have always placed great value on diversity, inclusivity, and giving back, and every facet of this year’s event depicts that,” said Cleveland Spears III, FCF organizer and president/CEO of the Spears Group. “From our wide-ranging vendor and entertainment lineups to new community partnerships benefiting organizations like Son of a Saint doing great work for our city, we’re expanding our impact more than ever before.”

Now in its 11th year of impact, service and success, Son of a Saint continues its work of holistically sponsoring youth between the ages of 10 and 21, providing mentorship, education, mental health services, nutrition education, travel experiences to expand horizons, as well as internship and career-development learning opportunities. The organization supports nearly 300 young men throughout the Greater New Orleans region.

For more information about Son of a Saint, including real-time updates on its programming and meaningful community partnerships, please visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 561-7508. Son of a Saint also welcomes other contributions, which can be mailed to: P.O. Box 19025, New Orleans, LA 70119. Follow Son of a Saint on social media via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (@sonofasaintorg) and LinkedIn.