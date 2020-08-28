Some NOLA Public Schools Students Will Resume In-Person Learning Sept. 14

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. announced that in-person classes for some students in the district will start as soon as Sept. 14 if positive coronavirus trends continue.

Since the school year began, Orleans Parish public schools have been teaching students remotely.

Lewis said pre-K through 4th grade students will be the first to return. If the state’s virus data supports it, older students will be able to return by mid-October, he said. Individual charter schools will inform families about return dates.

The school district will be switching back to the hybrid learning plan described in the “Roadmap to Reopening” guidance released July 1. There are approximately 45,000 students spread across 80 NOLA Public Schools. Families will still be able to opt for distance learning if they’re uncomfortable returning.

For those who do return, there will be daily temperature checks, sanitation procedures and mask requirements. No more than 25 people, including students and teachers, are allowed in a group at once according to Phase 2 guidelines.