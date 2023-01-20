Some New Orleans Entrepreneur Week Speakers Announced

Steve Case

NEW ORLEANS — The Idea Village has released a partial list of speakers and schedule highlights for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, an annual business gathering scheduled to take place March 27 through April 1 at various locations citywide. This year’s event is presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The 12th edition of the event will feature New Orleans-based thought leaders alongside nationally recognized thinkers and experts. Headliners will include AOL founder Steve Case, former Sen. Mary Landrieu, former NBA player Taylor Griffin, Cadre founder Ryan Williams, investor Zoe Perret and author Walter Isaacson.

These speakers and more will share their perspectives and expertise on culture tech, climate tech, health innovation, investing and other topics.

The Idea Village has also released a “sneak peek” at this year’s schedule of events. Monday through Thursday will remain free. This year, however, there will also be two paid ticket options, featuring “enhanced experiences, additional opportunities to connect with startup founders and attend a music fest.”

NOEW in Your Neighborhood returns March 27 and 28. These “Neighborhood” events are independently produced by more than a dozen partners.

Some of the featured NOEW23 sessions of note include:

Talent Den presented by GNO Inc. and LED Fast Start, designed for anyone ready to find their next professional opportunity or connect with leading talent in New Orleans or across Louisiana.

Rapid Rise of Health Tech presented by Ochsner Health: national venture experts and healthcare enthusiasts will share where the market is going.

Energy Transition Mini-Summit presented by Halliburton Labs, a conversation about the future of energy, and how the “Third Coast” is bringing on the future.

BioTech Mini-Summit co-presented by Tulane Innovation Institute and LCMC Health. Speakers will discuss bio-technologies, healthcare innovation and therapeutic frontiers.

IDEApitch, presented by the Idea Village: startups from the high-growth, advanced VILLAGEx accelerator program will compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment prizes.

Wednesday night will culminate with free outdoor music at Lafayette Square in partnership with the Wednesday at the Square spring concert series.

On Thursday night, the Idea Village will introduce the inaugural “NOEW Fest.” Friday brings Pitch Day, featuring multiple pitch competitions, and Saturday will see more music, food and a marketplace for products and services from entrepreneurs.