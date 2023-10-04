Some Blue Bikes Feature Pink Baskets During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Photo: Ted Jackson

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blue Bikes are going pink. Through Oct. 31, 50 bikes in the fleet will feature pink baskets with designs about the importance of mammograms to catch breast cancer in its earliest stages.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the United States. While breast cancer is usually diagnosed in women aged 50 and older, younger women and men are affected too.

“We are thrilled to bring back the annual #RidePinkNOLA campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer and remind everyone that getting screened could save your life,” said Patrick Urbine, Blue Krewe community engagement manager. “It’s a fantastic example of how our locally run bikeshare program is not only bringing affordable transportation options to New Orleanians, it’s promoting community health and wellness. Look for one of the special pink bikes this month, and share with us on social media why you #RidePinkNOLA.”

Riders who find a Blue Bike with a pink basket during October can take or share pictures with the hashtag #RidePinkNOLA. Follow Blue Bikes on social media @BlueBikesNOLA to see more about upcoming events and locations where bikes with pink baskets are available.

Blue Krewe, the local nonprofit operator of Blue Bikes, recently celebrated two years of community-run bikeshare in New Orleans, with riders taking more than half a million trips since 2021.