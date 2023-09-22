Sober Fest to Return for Second Year

NEW ORLEANS – Bridge House/Grace House will host Sober Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Sugar Mill. It’s a one-day, alcohol free music festival that began in 2022. The artist lineup includes Ivan Neville & Friends, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Camile Baudoin and the Trombone Shorty Academy.

“Sober Fest was created to promote the idea that recovery is not only attainable but also enjoyable,” said Else Pedersen, CEO of Bridge House/Grace House. “We were established with the belief that sustaining sobriety requires fulfilling basic needs, and this includes a safe space for entertainment. In a city known for its vibrant festival and music scene, we were amazed at the success of last year’s introductory festival and are thrilled to offer this opportunity to our community once again.”

Sober Fest will offer a variety of food favorites from vendors and local food trucks. The festival is family friendly and will include a kids area. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available with proceeds going directly to Bridge House/Grace House’s mission to provide treatment to men and women struggling with addiction.

“There arrived a point when I found myself unable to halt my drinking once I began,” said Camile Baudoin. “If it weren’t for the invaluable support of special organizations like Bridge House/Grace House I wouldn’t be making music and relishing life. Without the guidance I needed toward sobriety I don’t know where I would be today.”

Admission to Sober Fest is $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased here. Children under 12 are free with a paid adult.

To learn more about Sober Fest and Bridge House/Grace House please visit their website.