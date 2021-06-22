Smile Doctors Celebrates New Metairie Location  

METAIRIE (press release) – Smile Doctors by DN Orthodontics is celebrating the opening of its newest location in Metairie, Louisiana. Centrally located at 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Dr. Haley Bui will provide patients with exceptional orthodontic care in a welcoming atmosphere.

To celebrate the new location, Smile Doctors will be hosting a grand opening event on Thursday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Current and prospective patients are invited to visit and enjoy snacks and coffee, as well as family-friendly activities that include a caricature artist, inflatable obstacle courses, games and giveaways.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the Greater New Orleans community at our new location,” said Dr. Bui. “We are excited to host an in-person event where we can celebrate with our patients, dental and medical colleagues, and our entire community.”

Growing up in New Orleans, Dr. Bui is proud of her local roots. As an alumnus of Tulane University and Louisiana State University School of Dentistry, and with the ongoing mentorship of Doctors Devereux and Nguyen, she is looking forward to sharing her years of orthodontic experience with the community.

In honor of the new location, the practice is offering new qualifying patients $1,000 off complete orthodontic treatment.

Smile Doctors Metairie office is located at 759 Veterans Memorial Blvd, and is open on scheduled days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more about Dr. Bui, her team and services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.smiledoctors.com or call (504) 305-2088.