Smalls Sliders Welcomes David McAllister as VP of Finance

BATON ROUGE – Fast food restaurant chain Smalls Sliders has appointed David McAllister vice president of finance.

“I’ve worked with restaurant brands for several years now, and I’ve yet to see an emerging brand that carries as much promise and excitement as Smalls Sliders,” said McAllister. “We’re in a time of extremely fast-paced growth, and it’s invigorating to join a team where I’ll be able to leverage my skill set to the fullest extent. I’m looking forward to developing long-term value for not only us, but our franchisees and our growing fanbase.”

McAllister brings over a decade of financial planning and analysis experience across the retail, restaurant and healthcare industries. In his previous roles, McAllister led developing high-level strategies aimed at maximizing brand profit and increasing ROI, in addition to providing guidance based on industry forecasting. Backed by a multi-faceted skillset and seasoned career experience, McAllister joins Smalls Sliders amid a time of foundational growth in the brand’s journey.

“Our executive team is thrilled to welcome such an established leader like David,” said Maria Rivera, Smalls Sliders CEO. “As we continue to open new locations and cultivate a steady pipeline of franchise agreements, David’s role will be crucial in helping us reach our goal of becoming a household name nationwide. I’m excited to welcome him to the Smalls Sliders squad and look forward to a continued path of growth together.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to nine locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 60 locations already in the development pipeline. The restaurant has already garnered industry recognition, with QSR magazine featuring the brand in its “40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and Nation’s Restaurant News naming it one of the publication’s “Breakout Brands of 2023,” in addition to ranking on this year’s Entrepreneur magazine’s “Top New & Emerging Franchises” list.