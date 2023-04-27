Smalls Sliders Restaurant Opening Soon in Marrero

Rich Collins,
Thumbnail Jh1 5654
The new Smalls Sliders location in Marrero, La. will look very similar to the one in Denham Springs (pictured).

MARRERO — Fast food restaurant Smalls Sliders is opening soon at 1635 Barataria Boulevard. The franchise is owned by Rick Robards. 

Smalls Sliders was founded in 2019 in Baton Rouge by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees is an investor. The restaurant promises “high-quality, craveable, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders.”

Each 800-square-foot restaurant is made from recycled shipping containers — called “cans” in company parlance — transported from Florida. There are seven locations statewide. The company estimates it invests about $1.5 million in each location.

The Marrero location is now hiring.

“At Smalls Sliders, we take pride in our enthusiastic approach to serving up the perfect cheeseburger sliders from our one-of-a-kind cans,” said Robards. 

Robards is the co-owner of a shopping mall near Morgan City, La. His other businesses have included a daiquiri shop and a Subway franchise. 

Categories: Dining/Entertainment, Food, Real Estate, Today’s Business News

Related Posts