Smalls Sliders Restaurant Opening Soon in Marrero

The new Smalls Sliders location in Marrero, La. will look very similar to the one in Denham Springs (pictured).

MARRERO — Fast food restaurant Smalls Sliders is opening soon at 1635 Barataria Boulevard. The franchise is owned by Rick Robards.

Smalls Sliders was founded in 2019 in Baton Rouge by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry and Jacob Dugas. Future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees is an investor. The restaurant promises “high-quality, craveable, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders.”

Each 800-square-foot restaurant is made from recycled shipping containers — called “cans” in company parlance — transported from Florida. There are seven locations statewide. The company estimates it invests about $1.5 million in each location.

The Marrero location is now hiring.

“At Smalls Sliders, we take pride in our enthusiastic approach to serving up the perfect cheeseburger sliders from our one-of-a-kind cans,” said Robards.

Robards is the co-owner of a shopping mall near Morgan City, La. His other businesses have included a daiquiri shop and a Subway franchise.