Smalls Sliders Franchisees Plan More Locations in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Smalls Sliders announced that it has expanded its development agreement with Baton Rouge restauranteurs Blain and Martin Bech, Andre Clemons and Louis Gotreaux (TSM Development LLC). The business partners said they had a “record-breaking opening” for their Small Sliders location in Denham Springs. This prompted them to add three additional units to their existing growth plans for metro Baton Rouge. This brings the ownership group’s total development commitment to six units throughout Louisiana.

“Given the success of our first ‘can’ in Denham Springs, it seemed only natural to expand our franchise footprint in Baton Rouge,” said Bech. “The feedback we’ve received from guests so far has been tremendously encouraging. We’ve witnessed the demand for our craveable cheeseburger sliders firsthand, and it has only further solidified our confidence in the concept and the strong leadership team behind it.”

All six units will operate under the local ownership of the two brothers, Blain and Martin, as well as Clemons and Gotreaux. Before becoming a Smalls Sliders franchisee, Blain worked in sales and marketing.

“We are delighted with TSM Development’s success in Denham Springs and look forward to supporting their team as they expand the presence of Smalls Sliders in the area,” said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. “Blain, Martin, Louis and Andre’s passion, dedication and commitment to the brand is truly inspiring, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver the same exceptional experience that the Baton Rouge community craves.”

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to eight locations throughout Louisiana, with more than 40 locations already in the development pipeline. QSR magazine included the brand on its “40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and Nation’s Restaurant News named it one of the “Breakout Brands of 2023.” Drew Brees is one of the restaurant’s investors.