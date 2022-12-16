Smalls Sliders, Backed by Brees, Now Open in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. – Smalls Sliders, the QSR restaurant concept that focuses on cheeseburger sliders, opened Dec. 15 at 1642 Gause Boulevard (off of Highway 190).

Featuring both drive-thru and walk-up ordering, the brand’s sixth location will operate under the local ownership of industry veteran Joseph “Rocky” Gettys.

“With a prominent fan-base in surrounding New Orleans and Baton Rouge regions, we’re excited to bring these fresh and high-quality cheeseburger sliders to the community of Slidell,” said Gettys in a press release. “We know it’ll only be a matter of time before our loyal guests ‘slide-thru’ on a regular basis, and we look forward to personally getting to know them.”

Owned by Saints legend Drew Brees and Brandon Landry, CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the brand already has locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Shreveport and Thibodaux. Restaurants are in the works for Marrero, Denham Springs and Lafayette as well.

Recently, Maria Rivera, former U.S. president of Krispy Kreme, joined Smalls Sliders as its chief executive officer, working alongside Brees, Landry and private-equity investor 10 Point Capital.

Smalls Sliders opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has since grown to six locations, with over 40 locations already in the development pipeline.

QSR magazine added the brand to its “40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”