Small Businesses: Win a Free Website from Get Online NOLA

NEW ORLEANS — From Get Online NOLA:

Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design, is taking applications for its Get Online NOLA Grant. This grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to win a free website to help kick start their digital presence.

In 2022, the first Get Online NOLA Grant winner was Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work. Pillars of the New Orleans Lower 9th Ward community, Will and Rochelle “Toosie” Peck own Will & Toosie Specialty Iron Work. The team creates the ornate yet functional ironwork fences and railings that New Orleans is known for.

Created to support small businesses and charitable organizations, the Get Online NOLA Grant awards a free website to a deserving small business or charity. A high quality website can help these organizations grow and thrive in our increasingly digitally-driven economy.

“Having a professional website has meant a lot for my business this year. I use it to show my previous work, and have found new clients online. Relying only on word of mouth alone isn’t necessary anymore with my website,” said Will Peck.

“This year is our company’s 10th anniversary,” said Get Online NOLA founder Wendy Dolan. “Over the last decade, we have helped hundreds of small operations succeed online and it’s always a joy to see them thrive. Professional website creation can be unattainable for many small businesses, and we know just how impactful a stellar online presence can be.”