Small Businesses Advocate for Grants, Not Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From a press release:

More than a dozen national and local small business organizations, together with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, have released a proposal to address the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Small independent businesses are facing an unprecedented crisis, and without immediate and aggressive federal action, many will not be able to survive.

The proposed plan strongly emphasizes grants and subsidies, rather than loans only. Small businesses need immediate cash assistance in order to weather this crisis, keep their staff employed, and be in a position to lead an economic recovery. Loans alone will leave many small businesses crippled by excessive debt and at risk of failure.

“Without decisive and bold action from Congress now, small independent businesses risk being completely wiped out,” said Stacy Mitchell, Co-Director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “Grants, not loans, are essential. In a volatile and uncertain period, small business owners cannot take on crippling levels of debt. When life returns to normal, we need small businesses to be ready to rebuild the economy and restore the vitality of our communities.”

“In New Orleans, we know that life as we know it and love it depends on our small local businesses still being around when Covid-19 is behind us,” says StayLocal director Dana Eness. “StayLocal’s been working with other small biz advocates locally and nationally to hammer out some federal policy language so small businesses can survive while the economy remains at a standstill.”

The plan calls for rapid-response grants to keep small businesses afloat during the immediate crisis, followed by subsidies tied to payroll during periods of social distancing. The plan also calls for an expansion of federal loans and loan guarantees. It urges lawmakers to reject opportunism by politically powerful corporations and ensure that bailout programs do not exacerbate market concentration. Finally, it expresses strong support for measures to support individuals, including direct cash assistance and healthcare.

Read the full proposal here: https://ilsr.org/what-the-federal-government-needs-to-do-to-enable-small-businesses-to-survive-the-coronavirus-crisis/

The proposal has been co-signed by the following organizations:

Allison K Hill, Chief Executive Officer

American Booksellers Association

White Plains, New York

Derek Peebles, Executive Director

American Independent Business Alliance

Cincinnati, Ohio

Barry Lynn

Executive Director

Open Markets Institute

Kimberley Mosley, President

American Specialty Toy Retailing Association

Chicago, Illinois

Mike Tucker, President and CEO

Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Association

Baltimore, Maryland

Terry Schalow, Executive Director

Running Industry Association

Carlsbad, California

Kristen Lavelett, Executive Director

Local First Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah

Jamee Haley, Executive Director

Lowcountry Local First

Charleston, South Carolina

Dana Eness, Executive Director

StayLocal

New Orleans, Louisiana

Kimber Lanning, Executive Director

Local First Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

Kim Dreux-Kelly and Kare Baker, Executive Management Team

Think Local First D.C.

Washington, D.C.

Rebecca Melançon, Executive Director

Austin Independent Business Alliance

Austin, Texas

Mary Alice Scott. Executive Director

Portland Independent Business & Community Alliance

Portland, Maine

Collin Murray, Executive Director

Dane Buy Local

Madison, Wisconsin

Theodora M. Skeadas, Executive Director

Cambridge Local First

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Jennifer Rubenstein, Director

Louisville Independent Business Alliance

Louisville, Kentucky





