Small Business Grant for Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with Entergy have announced a dedicated fund to award Hispanic-owned businesses disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters with grants that will assist them to offset the losses and move forward.

The goal of the program is to:

Provide grants of $2,500 to eligible businesses that can be used for rent, equipment, utilities, employee wages and benefits, inventory, accounts payable, etc.

Assist Hispanic-owned businesses to overcome negative impact and help scale.

Connect Hispanic-owned businesses to other resources and tools.

Help Hispanic-owned businesses rebound from the aftermath of COVID-19 and natural disasters.

Build a more equitable community and contribute to the economic development of the State of Louisiana.

Applications will be accepted from March 1 until funds are no longer available. These grants will be reviewed and awarded based on the requirements outlined, the type of business, demonstration of need and proposed use of funding. Recipients will be required to obtain technical assistance from an approved service provider including HCCL, which will support recovery and growth.

Click here for more information.